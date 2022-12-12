CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County.

49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on December 21st.

23-year-old Ivy Simpson, of Webb City, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

She’s scheduled to be back in court on January 20th.

The two were arrested last week after a woman went to a Joplin hospital on Thursday with multiple stab wounds.

Steven Tyner of Columbus Ivy Simpson of Webb City

According to court documents, Tyner allegedly sexually assaulted her at a property north of Galena, while she was high on meth and wasn’t able to give consent.

Investigators say he also provided the knife Simpson used to stab the woman before the two took off.

Tyner has an extensive criminal history. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2007.