JOPLIN, Mo. — A Carthage woman is arrested in connection to a crash in Joplin.

Shinia Hartman

Joplin police are asking for charges of Second Degree Assault to be filed against 23-year-old Shinia Hartman.

Officers responded near 7th and pearl Monday morning around 11. A man and woman on a motorcycle told them they were rear-ended by a car that had left the scene.

Investigators also learned this started as a road rage incident and the driver of the car intentionally rammed the motorcycle.

Officers were able to locate the car and took Hartman into custody.

The woman on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.