CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school.

36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage.

Travis Brown

Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.

It happened Saturday and Sunday night when multiple items were stolen.

That included 6 iPads, 2 laptops, and a number of power tools.

The principal also reported $1,000 in damage to a basement window where they believe the suspect entered the school and $250 in damage to a cabinet in the basement.

A Carthage police officer reviewed the surveillance video, which he says identified Brown.

The officer located brown at his home in Carthage.

Brown admitted to entering the school and showed the officer many of the items reported missing.