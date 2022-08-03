JOPLIN, Mo. — A Carthage man has been arrested following a rape report outside a Joplin business.

Officers with the Joplin Police Department first learned of the interaction on July 25th and responded to a business in the 3400 block of E. Enterprise Ave. for a reported rape.

A woman reported being raped by a co-worker on the night of July 22nd just outside AJM Packing Plant.

The ensuing investigation by officers revealed that a ‘sexual interaction’ did occur on the date specified by the victim. After developing probable cause a suspect was brought into custody.

‘Justin Allaviz’ was taken into questioning by JPD. This moniker by the suspect turned out to a part of a false identification. Further investigating revealed the man to be 27-year-old Edgar E. Ruiz-Espana, of Carthage.

Ruiz-Espana was found to be from Guatemala and had forged documents. He was later arrested and charges have been filed for Rape in the 1st Degree.

He remains in jail without bond.