POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being accused of abusing a child until it was dead in Polk County.

Ashley Dawn Cameron, 35, of Bolivar, was arrested and booked into the Polk County jail around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Cameron is formally charged with felonies: one count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and one first-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

According to court documents, Cameron is being accused of failing to provide medical care for a 14-year-old child. The child died as a result of injuries sustained from the lack of medical care for a treatable illness.

The court documents go on to say that on or between Feb. 16-17, 2021, Cameron “knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk” to the child by refusing to take them to a hospital when they requested.

Cameron is being held on a $100,000 bond. She had a hearing scheduled for Jan. 9, but that appointment was canceled and she was not yet scheduled for another at the time of this writing.

This article will be updated as more information is released.