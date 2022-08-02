PARSONS, Kans. — A Baxter Springs woman claiming to fear for her life in a 911 call led Parsons Police on a pursuit Tuesday morning before being arrested herself.

An officer with the Parsons Police Department was told by dispatch that a woman called saying she was going to be killed. Despite not disclosing her location to dispatch, a ping of the caller’s phone revealed her to be at 17th and Main St. in Parsons.

When the officer arrived at the scene just after 3 AM, he met with 39-year-old Amanda Frost, of Baxter Springs.

In their release of the incident, PPD said that Frost’s comments to the responding officer “did not make sense.” That officer also noticed a 4-year-old child in the vehicle Frost was in as well.

Frost claimed that men in the municipal building were trying to kill her but added that “she and her child are ok to die but wanted to spend one more night together,” PPD reported.

Other authorities were contacted for more information on Frost which revealed that she is well known to local departments and has a history of narcotic use.

With this information the officer asked Frost to exit her vehicle which she ignored and began to flee. Frost would lead the pursuing officer down Main St. east to the 400 junction and down U.S. 400 towards Pittsburg.

Authorities in Pittsburg were able to deploy spike strips and tire deflation devices to end the chase. Frost however still refused to exit her disabled vehicle, prompting officers to smash a window and retrieve her.

Frost was taken pack to the Parsons Police Department and booked, she now faces the following charges: Felony Fleeing and Elude, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving, No Child Safety Seat, Driving Under the Influence (Drugs), and multiple driving violations.