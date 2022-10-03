William Timothy Paschal

GALENA, Kans. — A Galena man was arrested early Monday morning after a call for a burglar.

Around 12:45 AM deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office went to a rural home in Baxter Springs after the homeowners called to report a burglary.

Allegedly, the residents awoke to find 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside their home and immediately called authorities.

The deputies were able to arrive minutes later and took Pascahl into custody.

He faces charges on Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, and Arson as a fire that started in a nearby barn was reportedly started by Paschal.