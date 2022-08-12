BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is facing 25 years in prison following her sentencing for multiple drug related offenses.

Audra Shelly Joyce entered a guilty plea back on June 1st, 2022 in Barton County circuit court. She plead guilty to the following charges:

Class A Felony of Trafficking in the 1st Degree (for which she would receive 25 years for)

Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance (7 years)

Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 years)

These charges stem from an incident back in May of 2019 when ODET and Lamar PD served a search warrant at a Lamar home. Authorities found 159 grams of suspected meth and later raided another home in Carthage as well, finding more suspected meth.

Later on August 11th when a sentencing hearing was held, Judge Munton sentenced Joyce for the charges mentioned above and for them to run concurrently, according to the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney.

Joyce remains in the Jasper County Jail pending transportation to the Department of Corrections.