GROVE, Okla. – Two Grove brothers held on multiple drug violation complaints including aggravated trafficking of narcotics remain in custody after a Cherokee Nation judge reduced their bail.

Rusty Waylon Roberts, 21, and his younger brother, Rowdy, 20, are members of the Cherokee Nation tribe and are in tribal custody. A Cherokee Nation Court prosecutor said criminal charges are expected to be filed on Friday.

Drug task force agents seized approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, an unknown amount of cocaine, mushrooms, over 1,000 Xanax bars and over $10,000 cash at the Roberts’ home and Ancient Roots Cannabis, a Grove marijuana dispensary, said Mike Eason, Drug Task Force Director at the time of their arrest.

In addition to trafficking the brothers are being held in the Delaware County jail on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substances without a tax stamp.

Rowdy Roberts is also held on aggravated trafficking fentanyl, distribution of controlled dangerous substance not in course of a legitimate business and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Rusty Roberts is also held on distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

The brothers appeared in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court in Tahlequah on Thursday with their attorneys Winston Connor II and B.J. Baker where their bail was reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 – but with very strict restrictions.

The brothers are to wear ankle monitors, they are only allowed to live on their father or grandfather’s property, they are prohibited from entering or having any business with any marijuana dispensary or grow operation, they must appear at all court hearings and have no contact with their mother, Shanie Roberts.

Shanie Roberts, 46, of Grove is also being held in the Delaware County jail on multiple drug complaints, including aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and conspiracy to traffic and distribute controlled dangerous substances.

Also charged with the Roberts’ family is Drew Marshall Fish, 32, of Grove.