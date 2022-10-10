MIAMI, Okla. – A Chinese national who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Miami died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head and chest, including several broken bones to his spine, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Guang Xin Ye, 58, died on February 5 while operating a motorized scooter. Ye was a citizen of China residing in Miami.

The manner of Ye’s death is listed as an accident, according to the 9-page autopsy report.

Ye had 17 injuries to his head and neck, 14 injuries to his torso and 23 injuries to his hands and legs, the report states.

He had 12 broken ribs and the spinal cord had three fractures, the report states.

Ye’s toxicology report showed no alcohol or drugs were in his body at the time of the fatal accident.

Mindy Diane McBrien, 48, of Fairland, was charged in April in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ye was hit so hard “he was knocked out of his shoes and hat” according to an arrest affidavit filed in McBrien’s criminal case. Ye had been hit with such force his shoes and hat were laying in the roadway, according to an arrest affidavit.

McBrien walked outside into the Elks Lodge parking lot, got into her Jeep Cherokee, and drove onto Main Street, according to Elks Lodge surveillance video.

Mindy McBrien

Surveillance videos from surrounding businesses showed Ye’s scooter headlight disappearing under McBrien’s vehicle. Showers of sparks are seen coming from the bottom of McBrien’s Jeep, and moments later, first responders arrived and rendered aid to Ye, the video shows.

McBrien’s vehicle continuing eastbound on Steve Owens Blvd., was also seen.

She is free on $150,000 bail and due back in court in November, court records show.