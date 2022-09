Update 9:20 p.m. The Vinita Police Department confirmed the inmate is in custody.

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday.

Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45.





He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking east towards I-44.

Persons who see him are asked to call 911.