TULSA, Okla. – An Afton man accused of handcuffing and shackling a 6-year-old child with ankle restraints while sexually abusing her is facing federal charges.

Glenn David Nickols – Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Glenn David Nickols, 39, was indicted in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa on Aug. 15 with aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years in Indian Country and sexual exploitation of a child.

A search warrant on Nickols’ email account showed 18 emails depicting 107 images and two videos containing child pornography, according to a seven-page criminal complaint affidavit filed in May 2021.

Some of the video images show the unclothed child “with both hands handcuffed together and placed above her head and a blue ribbon or blue tape across her mouth” and another image show the victim with “black ankle restraints on her ankles” and another image shows the child being sexually abused, according to the affidavit.

The charges involve accusations that Nichols engaged in a sexual act with a child from March 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2020. He is further charged with sexually exploiting the same child by coercing the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child sexual abuse material.

When arrested Nickols confessed he was the man in the video, the affidavit states.

Nickols pleaded no contest in March in Delaware County District Court to aggravated possession of child pornography and to publish, distribute, or participate in obscene material. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The victim in the federal case is a Cherokee Nation member, the affidavit states.

Nickols is incarcerated at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft, Okla., according to the Department of Corrections website.