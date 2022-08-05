GROVE, Okla. – A Grove man wanted by Kansas authorities for lurking around several juveniles at a park is seeking to have a six-year protective order lifted in Oklahoma to pursue a relationship with a juvenile boy.

Crawford County, Kan. deputies are searching for Kirk William Owen, 65, a registered sex offender. The last two known phone numbers for Owen were not working and a message left for Owen’s attorney, Brendan McHugh, was not returned.

Kirk William Owen – Photo provided by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris said the police department is working with Kansas authorities but declined to give specifics citing an ongoing investigation.

Owen has a known 22-year history of inappropriate behavior with children.

Recently an Ottawa County family sought a protective order against the sex offender after Owen left gifts for a then 11-year-old at the family’s residence.

It is not the policy of KSN/KODE to identify juveniles or in this case the family of the juvenile.

A six-year protective order was granted in January and now the sex offender wants it dismissed saying the family “filed this Victim Protective Order when no victim exists, with the sole purpose in choosing who the victim can be friends with or date.”

A hearing is set for Sept. 8, according to court records.

According to a motion filed by Owen, a text message shows the sex offender said he “would be a great role model” and the child “would benefit from his “experiences and wisdom.”

A sexually explicit note was also left for the child at the residence, requesting the child contact the telephone number listed on the note. The family requested by texting the telephone number left by Owen for him to leave their child alone and stop dropping off gifts, according to court records.

Owen said in the text he owns a $300,000 lake home, receives oil royalties and has a Porsche.

He also offers the juvenile a job, according to a Miami Police report.

The victim’s older sister said at the January protective order hearing Owen attempted to hand her a copy of a check made payable to the juvenile’s estranged mother for $128,000.

The sister said the mother is an addict.

RECENT PROBLEMS

On July 31, around 1:45 p.m. it was reported to Crawford County deputies a man, later identified as Owen, was seen – wearing only underwear and a shirt – driving a white convertible Corvette and had contacted several male juveniles at a park in Cherokee, Kansas, according to a press release.

Owen is accused of showing the children his car and giving them large bags of candy. He allegedly asked the children for their home address, which one of the children provided.

Owen reportedly told the juveniles he would come by their house later and “rev his engine” so they could come out and get more candy.

On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., Owen was driving by the children’s residence in Cherokee, Kan and was confronted by a neighbor and fled the area.

PAST PROBLEMS

In 1987, Owen was charged in Sedgwick County, Kansas with lewd or indecent proposals to a child.

In July 2000, Owen was charged in Beaver County (Oklahoma) District Court with seven counts of lewd molestation. He pleaded no contest to two of the charges and received a 20-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation.

In 2003 and 2004, the court ordered since Owen was living in Kansas and had “no known violations of probation”, the Oklahoma probation was released, according to online court records. Owen was required to submit monthly progress reports, according to court records.

Owen moved back to Oklahoma and in 2006 the court ruled Owen had successfully completed probation “but shall be on an unsupervised basis,” according to court records.