WEIR, Kans. — A months-long drug investigation culminated into multiple raids and arrests in southeast Kansas Friday morning.

Search warrants were obtained for four residences in Weir as part of an investigation into the distribution and possession of methamphetamine within the area. This led to the arrest of five individuals now facing a multitude of charges.

The arrested were:

Kerry Young, age 52, – Multiple counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Mark Bunce, age 58 – Possessing Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and 3 counts of child endangerment

Courtney Murdock, age 52 – Possessing Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and 3 counts of child endangerment

Dutch Floyd, age 32 – Possessing Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Hall, age 36 – Possessing Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia along with an outstanding felony warrant issued in the State of Georgia

The addresses in Weir were: 300 East Pine, 314 East Sycamore, 502 South Washington, and 300 East Pine.

“This investigation remains ongoing and our office fully anticipates additional suspects to be arrested and charged with various drug related crimes,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.