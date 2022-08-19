PITTSBURG, Kans. — Four people arrested in Pittsburg on Tuesday now face drug and kidnapping charges.

Pittsburg Police first learned of two people being reportedly held against their will on Saturday, August 13th. The captives were allegedly being held at 1011 Amber Dr. in Pittsburg. The two were able to escape from the home prior to PPD’s search warrant.

This story was corroborated two days later on Monday, August 15th when one of the captives was able to confirm their experience in person to PPD. Further information obtained by detectives led to the issuance of a search warrant for the home.

Elizabeth Winters

Tanner Leon

Carl Powell Sr.

Rayden Stone

Authorities with PPD’s Special Response Team along with KBI and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home on August 16th, around 12:45 AM. Several people were found and arrested. They were:

55-year-old Elizabeth Winters : Charged with Kidnapping and Possession of Narcotics

: Charged with Kidnapping and Possession of Narcotics 22-year-old Tanner Leon : Charged with Felony Obstruction, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

: Charged with Felony Obstruction, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 58-year-old Carl Powell Sr. : Charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

: Charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 20-year-old Rayden Stone: Charged with Felony Obstruction, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation remains ongoing.