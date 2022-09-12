PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police in Pittsburg said they caught a wanted felon Friday.

An officer with the department said they observed 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, walk into a detached garage located in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg. Bowling was known by PPD and is a wanted felon.

With reason to believe she might be residing in the garage, officers approached the nearby home to question the resident. The resident, 31-year-old Mary Elizabeth Williams, allowed officers to search the garage where they encountered 29-year-old William Avery Kukovich, of Opolis. Kukovich was detained but told officers he was the only one within the garage.

L-R: Bowling, Williams, Kukovich

Courtesy: Crawford County Jail

Authorities did manage to locate Bowling hiding in the attic during their continued search. She was arrested for warrants out of the Pittsburg Municipal Court, Crawford County District Court, Cherokee County District Court, and Newton County, Missouri, District Court. She faces additional charges of Felony Interference with Law Enforcement. She remains in the Crawford County Jail on no bond.

Kukovich was arrested as well for Interference with Law Enforcement and booked on a $5,000 bond. Williams was arrested for Obstructing Apprehension of a Felon for harboring Bowling. She was booked into CCJ on a $2,000 bond.