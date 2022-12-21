ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County.

The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county.

Inside the home, they say they found more than 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, a half pound of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, and prescription medications.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says the drugs have a potential street value of over $200,000. Deputies also found a GMC truck stolen out of Wichita, a John Deere riding lawnmower stolen in Barber County, and several guns.

Deputies booked a 41-year-old and a 42-year-old into jail on suspicion of numerous charges. The sheriff’s office is still investigating and expects to arrest more people.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department are assisting in the investigation.