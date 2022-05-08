Crews respond to structure fire in Joplin neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews responded to a fire this morning at a residential neighborhood in Joplin.



Authorities were alerted to a possible structure fire at 819 S Jackson Avenue at 11:37.



The Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS Ambulance responded.



Fire crews say when they arrived the two story vacant structure was fully engulfed.



Dustin Lunow, JFD Battalion Chief, says, “From that point forward we began our operations, we had a successful knockdown, it happened very rapidly, our crews worked very hard, and right now we have the incident mitigated, Jackson will be closed for a few more minutes as we continue to overhaul and investigate the fire. And then of course we’ll release that information as it becomes available.”



The Joplin fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.