Cowtown Days sees first parade since revival

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — The streets were full of excitement this weekend in Baxter Springs.



It was the return of Cowtown Days.



Every year the event celebrates Baxter Springs’ heritage of being the first Cowtown in Kansas.



And it’s been happening for about 50 years according to organizers.



The celebration took a hiatus for a couple of years, but festivities were revived once again six years ago.



This was also the first time the celebration has featured a parade since its revival.



“It means a lot, and it kind of was a last minute decision to do the parade, but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Dee Riley, Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce, “I mean I remember coming as a kid and getting dressed up in all my cowgirl stuff and it used to be associated the same time as the rodeo, but now it is associated with the first weekend in May, and we did that because we wanted the school to be involved.”



Following the parade down military avenue, the community got to take part in several activities like Cowtown Idol, a craft fair, BBQ cook-off, and a musical performances.