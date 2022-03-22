To play the KSN/KODE Virtual Easter Egg sweepstakes, you must search on different pages and stories on Fourstateshomepage.com to find a picture of an egg. Once you find the egg, click the egg picture to enter the Virtual Easter Egg sweepstakes registration page. You must register to be able to win.

The egg can be hidden anywhere throughout the website, and can be moved around at anytime. The sweepstakes will begin April 1st and end on April 17th at 7 p.m. Once you are registered, you have a chance to win gift cards from Golden Corral and Revel Boutique!