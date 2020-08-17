Ultimate Football Party Sweepstakes

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

Sweepstakes will run 20 Weeks beginning September 7th, 2020 and ending January 27, 2021. Each week, one (1) finalist will be drawn at random from online entries. These finalists will each receive a $25.00 Walmart Gift Card. These 20 finalists will also be placed in a drawing for the grand prize of an “Ultimate Football Party!” The grand prize package includes 42″ flat screen HDTV, a surround system, and catered food! Entries are not carried over from week to week. Viewers may enter online once per day by clicking here.

