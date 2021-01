NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A view of fireworks over the East River as part of the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. This is the first of six July 4 firework displays in locations around the city that are kept secret in an attempt to minimize crowds gathering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)