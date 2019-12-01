Bingo numbers will be announced during the KSN and KODE 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning November 25th.

You can pick up a Bingo Card at any of these locations:

  • KODE-TV and KSNF-TV 1502 Cleveland Ave., Joplin, MO.
  • Bordertown Casino and Arena, 129 Oneida St., Wyandotte, OK.
  • Wood, Cooper & Petersen, LLC, 119 S. Washington St., Neosho, MO.
  • Creative Audio, 629 S. Main St., Joplin, MO.
  • Care For Women, 2531 E. 32nd St., Joplin, MO.
  • Fireplace & More Store, 2009 Stephens Blvd., Joplin, MO.
  • One 24 Boutique, 13105 Kodiak Rd., Neosho, MO.
  • Tropical Tan, 705 Illinois Ave. #17A, Joplin, MO.
  • Ozark Cutlery, 5230 Main St., Joplin, MO.
  • Southern Charm Boutique, 925 S. Neosho Blvd., Neosho, MO.
  • Antiquish Antique Mall, 840 W. Harmony St., Neosho, MO.
  • MY Construction, Webb City, MO.
  • Maria’s Restaurant, 1901 32nd Street #10 Joplin, MO.
  • Mardick Furniture, 3344 S. Main Joplin, MO.
  • Race Brothers Farm and Home Supply, 2309 Fairlawn Avenue Carthage, MO.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Rangeline Rd., Joplin, MO.

 

Holiday Bingo: 11/28/2019

N36        N41        I29          G51        O62        B11

