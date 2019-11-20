2019 Holiday Bingo Official Rules

1.Sponsors.

This Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KODE-TV and KSNF-TV (“Station(s)), 1502 Cleveland Joplin, MO 64801, Bordertown Casino and Arena, 129 Oneida Street Wyandotte, OK 74370, 70220 US-60, Wyandotte, OK 74370, Wood, Cooper & Petersen, LLC, 119 S. Washington St, Neosho, MO 64850, Creative Audio, 629 S. Main St, Joplin, MO 64801, Care For Women, 2531 E. 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64801, Fireplace & More Store, 2009 Stephens Blvd, Joplin, MO 64804, One 24 Boutique, 13105 Kodiak Rd., Neosho, MO 64850, Tropical Tan, 705 Illinois Ave. #17A, Joplin, MO 64801, Ozark Cutlery, 5230 Main St., Joplin, MO 64804, Southern Charm Boutique, 925 S. Neosho Blvd., Neosho, MO 64850, Antiquish Antique Mall, 840 W. Harmony St., Neosho, MO 64850, MY Construction, Webb City, MO, Maria’s Restaurant, 1901 32nd Street #10 Joplin, MO 64804, Mardick Furniture, 3344 S. Main Joplin, MO 64804, Race Brothers Farm and Home Supply, 2309 Fairlawn Avenue Carthage, MO 64836, and Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Rangeline Rd., Joplin, MO 64804 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility.

No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. citizens who reside within KODE-TV and KSNF-TV’s viewing areas and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KODE-TV and KSNF-TV, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Broadcasting, Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KODE/KSNF’s viewing areas, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate families or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate families” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KODE-TV and KSNF-TV contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry.

This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on November 25, 2019 at 9:00am CST and ending on December 21, 2019 at 11:59pm CST (the “Entry Period”). To participate in the Sweepstakes, entrants must acquire an official weekly Indigo Sky and Bordertown Casino and Arena Bingo Card from any one (1) of the above listed Sponsor locations or by emailing a request, or by requesting a card in writing, and then either watch the daily bingo ball draw, which airs during the Station’s 6:00pm CST news program (Monday – Saturday). No bingo ball draw on Sundays. The daily bingo ball draw will be replayed during the Station’s 10:00pm CST news program (Monday – Saturday). The results of each days’ bingo ball draw will also be posted the Station’s website, www.fourstateshomepage.com on the “Indigo Sky and Bordertown Casino Holiday Bingo” subpage.

The Bingo Cards, which are associated with one of the four weeks during the Entry Period, are color coded and dated. Each week’s Bingo Cards will become available beginning 11/25/19 at 9:00 AM at any one of the above listed Sponsor locations. Entrants may request Bingo Cards in writing, either via e-mail bmay@ksn16.tv or by sending a postage prepaid postcard to the Station at Bingo Card, 1502 Cleveland Joplin, MO 64801. The Station will mail one weekly Bingo Card to the requester.

Participants should mark the daily bingo draw numbers on their bingo cards. The first eligible entrant that successfully gets a “BINGO” – by showing a card with 5 consecutive numbers either horizontally, vertically or diagonally – AND is the first eligible entrant to successfully contact the station to confirm their BINGO, by calling (417) 825-3942, will be determined as that week’s winner.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer failures, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.fourstateshomepage.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVLI LAWS AND SHOULD

SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By participating in this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to www.fourstateshomepage.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.fourstateshomepage.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.fourstateshomepage.com for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning.

The odds of winning each game is 1 : 120.

5. Prize(s).

There will be one (1) bingo game, and one (1) anticipated winner, per week for four (4) weeks during the Entry Period. As a result, there will be up to four (4) winners in this Sweepstakes. Each week, the eligible entrant that possess a bingo card, obtained at any one of the participating Sponsors, that successfully gets a “BINGO” – by showing a card with 5 consecutive numbers either horizontally, vertically or diagonally – AND is the first eligible entrant to successfully contact the station to confirm their BINGO, by calling (417) 825-3942, will be determined as that week’s winner (as detailed above).

The winners will receive the prizes as disclosed below. Additionally, for each weekly game, for every day that there is no winner, the Sponsors will add $100 per day ($600 per week max), to the prize for THAT WEEK’s eligible entrant winner. If there is no eligible entrant winner for any one (1) week during the Entry Period that week’s prizes will remain unawarded.

Prizes/values:

• Game 1 (11/25 – 11/30) – $1,000 Visa Gift Card

• Game 2 (12/2 – 12/7) – $1,000 Gift Certificate to TH Rogers Lumber Stores

• Game 3 (12/9 – 12/14) – $1,000 Gift Certificate to Creative Audio Stores in Joplin, MO or Pittsburg, KS

• Game 4 (12/16 – 12/21) – $1,000 Visa Gift Card

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may be subject to additional restrictions. Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsor(s) make(s) no representations or warranties with respect to the prize(s), including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Station, the other Sponsor(s) and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).

The winner must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 1502 Cleveland Street, Joplin, MO, during regular business hours. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) by close of business on the next business day after the prize is won or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive a W-9, IRS Form 1099, or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Unless otherwise stated above, Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. Specific travel dates and arrangements may be subject to restrictions and availability. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not replace items that are lost or stolen. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.fourstateshomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

7. Limitation on Liability.

Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity.

8. Reservation of Rights.

Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to modify, cancel, or terminate this Sweepstakes in order to comply with the law or for any reason whatsoever in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.fourstateshomepage.com.

9. Contact Information.

If you have a question about this Sweepstakes, please contact the Station at 417-781-2345 and 1502 Cleveland Street, Joplin, MO 64801. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KSNF-TV, 1502 Cleveland Street, Joplin, MO 64801, within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.