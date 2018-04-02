Enter for YOUR Chance to Win a $9,000 Home Makeover!

There will be One Winner in this Contest. On May 30, 2019 at 11:59 AM, the winner(s) will be selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner(s) will receive a $9,000 prize package of labor and materials provided by the sponsors ($3,000.00 in goods and services from Abernathy Roofing and Construction, $3000.00 in goods and services from Hertzberg Furniture, $3,000.00 in goods and services from Schnelle Sheet Metal. Application of prize values as determined by the needs and options selected by the winner. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $9,000.00. Entrants can win only once.