KSN and KODE want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Nominations for “2023 Nexstar Woman of the Year” begin November 14, 2022.

Based on nominations with universally selected criteria including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, our station will select four local women for consideration for our area’s “Remarkable Woman.” Profiles of the top four nominees will air on local newscasts every Wednesday, from March 8 to March 29, 2023. The nominees will be featured on Fourstateshomepage.com. On Wednesday, March 29, one local woman will be announced as our “Remarkable Woman” and that woman will be considered for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Our area’s “Remarkable Woman” will travel to Los Angeles for a series of events that will culminate with the announcement of 7 regional finalists and 1 national winner. The final judging committee will be an outside panel of judges with the Grand Prize Winner receiving a commemorative crystal award and a $10,000 contribution to the 501 (c)(3) charity of their choice.



Nomination period closes Saturday, December 17.