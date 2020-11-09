Holiday Bingo

More Holiday Bingo

GAME 1: 11/22 – 11/27 

Bingo numbers will be announced during the KSN and KODE 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. Bingo numbers will be posted to the website at 11:58 p.m. each night of the drawing.

Click here to view Holiday Bingo Rules

You can pick up a Bingo Card at any of these locations:

  • KODE-TV and KSNF-TV 1502 Cleveland Ave., Joplin, MO.
  • Indigo Sky Casino 70220 US-60, Wyandotte, OK 74370
  • Creative Audio, 629 S. Main St., Joplin, MO.
  • Tropical Tan, 705 Illinois Ave. #17A, Joplin, MO.
  • TH Rogers Lumber Co. 1210 S Neosho Blvd, Neosho, MO.
  • TH Rogers Lumber Co. 1701 N Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762
  • Cactus Creek Boutique 895 N, Business 49, Neosho, MO 64850
  • Hertzberg Furniture Company  116 E Cherry St, Nevada, MO 64772
  • Abernathy Roofing and Construction 1901 N Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO 64801
  • Crazy Llama Coffee 1206 W MacArthur Dr suite i, Webb City, MO 64870
  • Jefferson’s Restaurant 430 S, Geneva Ave Suite 100, Joplin, MO 64801
  • Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply 2309 Fairlawn Ave, Carthage, MO 64836
  • Darling Daisy Boutique 203 N Main St Rd, Webb City, MO 64870
  • Del Rio Bordertown Cafe 1801 N Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO 64801
  • Daily Deals Bargain Bins 2207 W 7th St, Joplin, MO 64801
  • Society Boutique 4th South Main Street, Webb City, MO

