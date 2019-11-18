Contest Winners

Four States Idol

Kamber Cain won an audition in front of an American Idol producer.

Mel Robbins Sweepstakes

Eric Miller won an autographed book from Mel Robbins.

Ultimate Football Party

Weekly winners received a $25 Walmart gift card.

True Schrader Kris Korb Israel Thompson Eric Secker Billy Greene Pam Greene Vivian Elliott Niana Smith Howard Ping Roberta Hicks Whitney Gilstrap Theresa Renn Patricia Harvel Jeffrey Weston Leona Moore Alicia Mitchell Jeff Gardner Tim Cox Travis Badgley Shelli Wilkerson