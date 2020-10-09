Steffen Bohn

Steffen was born and raised in Blacksburg, Virginia. After graduating from high school, he lived abroad in Oslo, Norway where he discovered his love for media while covering pop culture news for Oslo Student TV.

Upon his return to the United States, Steffen enrolled in the Journalism program at Virginia Tech and became a producer for Virginia Tech Television. He graduated in 2020 with a degree in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Chemistry.

During his downtime, Steffen loves to run and bake sweets. You can often find him watching romantic comedies and reality competition tv.

If you have a story idea for Steffen, please email him at sbohn@nexstar.tv