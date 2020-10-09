Morie Price

Morie joined Four States Homepage in August 2020 as a Digital Producer after graduating from Pittsburg State University in May 2020 with her Bachelor’s of Science in Communication Multimedia Journalism and minors in creative writing & publishing and psychology.

Morie’s favorite hobby since she was little has always been writing, and she recalls that in high school when she found out she could write for a living while also storytelling and projecting the truth to the public, journalism become her passion. Through college, Morie worked for Pitt State’s newspaper The Collegio and gained beneficial hands-on experience through the communication department—she loved every minute of it, Once A Gorilla Always A Gorilla as they say.

In her free time, Morie enjoys partaking in creative writing, photography, yoga, reading classic novels, and spending time with her cats. Most often, you can find Morie spending her time in nature. Email Morie a story idea at brprice@nexstar.tv and view her work on fourstateshomepage.com.