Mike Olmstead re-joined the KSN family in February of 2021.

His 25-year broadcasting career has included stints in the Joplin-Pittsburg market – as well as in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Louisville, Kentucky.

Mike is an award-winning journalist – having been honored by the Arkansas Associated Press during his time in Fayetteville, and by the Missouri Broadcasters Association, where he was named Best News Anchor in 2015.

Mike has a passion for telling stories – something that started when he was the Sports Director at KSN in the mid-90’s, and has continued through his career – most recently at Missouri Southern State University, where he was the Director of News Services & Messaging.

Mike and his wife, Cynthia, live in Joplin and have three children – Chandler, Mykala and Jude.

Join Mike, alongside Jessica Schaer, weeknights at 6 & 10 on KSN Local News.