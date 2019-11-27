Kylee Bond

Kylee was born and raised in Sarcoxie, Missouri, and later attended Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. She joined the KODE/KSN team in September 2017 as a web producer and since then, has developed skills and confidence in newswriting, camera operations, interviewing, and editing to land her first job in reporting.

During her time at Missouri Southern and here at KODE/KSN, Kylee has received the skills and training necessary to bring our viewers the news they need to know on what’s happening in their state and local government.

“News broadcasting is something I never thought I’d have a passion for, but once I started, I fell in love,” Kylee explained. “And the fact that I get to talk about politics makes the deal even sweeter.”

Kylee hopes that through her writing, viewers will develop the same passion for state and local government that she does and that with her help, the Four States will be encouraged to participate in their local agencies by voting, contacting their representatives, and staying informed on what’s going on in their area.

Have a story idea? Contact Kylee at kbond@kode12.tv !