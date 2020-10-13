Jessica Djukic joined the KODE news team in September 2020 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Jessica was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She started her career in 2016 as a producer in Wichita Falls, Texas.

After two years of producing the morning show Jessica moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and produced various newscasts.

In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, shopping, working out and watching movies.

Jessica is excited to call Joplin home and tell your stories! If you have a story idea for Jessica email her at jdjukic@nexstar.tv.