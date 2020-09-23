Christina Valdez

Christina was born and raised in South Texas and attended the University of Texas at San Antonio from 2017-2020. She graduated in the summer of 2020 with a B.S. in Digital Media Communications. While attending UTSA, she interned for WOAI News 4 San Antonio. After graduating she was then hired as a multi-media journalist, at KSNF-TV in fall of 2020.

In her free time, Christina enjoys making makeup tutorials on YouTube, drawing/creating art, and modeling/photography. She also enjoys shopping, watching movies, and spending time with friends and family.

If you have a story idea for Christina, please email her at cvaldez@nexstar.tv.