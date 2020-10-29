Bo was raised in Monticello, Illinois, a small rural town twenty minutes southwest of Champaign, Illinois. Bo is the oldest sibling of two younger sisters. After watching the 1996 movie classic Twister, Bo discovered his passion for meteorology, specifically severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Bo graduated from Valparaiso University in May 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology and Minor in Mathematics. During his time at Valparaiso University, Bo was involved in the Storm Intercept Team where he witnessed his first tornado in eastern Colorado and nearly got struck by lightning in Nebraska.

In his spare time, Bo enjoys listening to music, specifically rock, attending concerts, and storm chasing.

Bo joined KODE in September 2019 as a weekend meteorologist and web reporter. Bo Fogal can be seen weekends at 10:00 P.M. on Action 12 News.