Shelby Neely

Shelby joined KSN and KODE in 2008. She is the “Business Showcase” host as well as the host of the lifestyle program “Living Well”.

Shelby was born and raised in Carthage, Missouri, and graduated college from MSSU with a communications and broadcast emphasis. She then held spokesperson positions at Precious Moments and Westco Home Furnishings.

Sharing people’s stories and helping them to get the word out about their cause or business is what she loves the most about her job.

Join Shelby at 4 pm each weekday on KSN.

Email: shneely@ksn16.tv