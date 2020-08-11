Shea Schrader became the KODE Sports Reporter/Weekend Sports Anchor in July 2020, but has worked with the sports department for much longer. She began her time at the station in January 2017, where she worked as a production assistant. Over time, she started to learn more about broadcast and how the station operated, and was able to expand her skill set.

She started shooting football for High School Game night in 2018, and interned with the sports department for a year while she finished her education at Missouri Southern State University. She graduated with a degree in Mass Communication in 2020.

A Joplin native, Shea has broadcasting in her blood. She now holds the position her father, Erik Schrader, held when he started his career in broadcast television. She looks forward to using her knowledge of the four states to bring you stories that matter. If you have a story idea for Shea, feel free to e-mail her at sschrader@kode12.tv.

Twitter: @sheaschrader

Facebook: @sheaschradersports