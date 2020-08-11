Reina Garcia

Reina joined KSN Local News in July 2020. She’s originally from Topeka, Kansas where she also spent two years as a news multimedia journalist for KSNT News.

Reina attended Coffeyville Community College where she played volleyball and was on the cheer team. She played volleyball for a semester at Jackson State before transferring to Kansas State University, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communications in 2018. Reina has always had a passion for sports and is excited to be covering them full time.

In her free time, Reina loves watching sports, especially her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She also enjoys shopping, going to concerts, and spending time with her dog Molly.

If you have a story idea for Reina, please email her at Rgarcia@ksn16.tv.