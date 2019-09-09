Jake Stansell

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jake joined the KODE sports team as a Sports Reporter/Anchor in July 2019. He graduated from the University of Georgia (Go Dawgs) where he was a part of the sports media program there and cherished every second of teeing it up between the hedges.

He’s combined his passion for sports with his creative edge in terms of making it fun while telling remarkable stories along the way. He’s had the chance to work and intern in various cities from his hometown in Cincinnati to Atlanta, where he’s taken on various roles of sports broadcasting, digital and social media and public relations.

When it comes to sports, Jake’s your guy. He’s always reading up and listening to current news and trends, and other topics circulating the sports world.

Jake is more than excited and ready to embrace everything the Four States has to offer from sports and beyond. Better yet, he is ready to grow and learn from everyone and really harness his craft of broadcasting. Feel free to reach out with any tips or story ideas at jstansell@nexstar.tv.