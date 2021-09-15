Jake Kaufman

Jacob was born and raised in Overland Park, Kansas and attended the University of Kansas where he studied journalism and business. During his time at KU, he hosted a sports segment called “Thems the Facts,” was a student reporter for KUJH-TV and interned for KSNT in Topeka, KS.

In his last year at KU, he won an award for being part of KUJH-TV where they came first place in Undergraduate / TV for complete newscast of three days a week or less.

In his free time, Jacob enjoys watching sports, taking his dog on long walks, listening to music and podcasts.

If you have story ideas for Jacob, email him at jakaufman@nexstar.tv