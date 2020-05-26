Howie Nunnelly

To say Howie is a hometown boy is an understatement. He grew up on the corner of 19th and Jackson in Joplin, and has called the Four States home now for most of his life. Many people know Howie from being on the radio and TV for almost three decades, what some don’t know is that he and his wife of 21 years chose to raise their 4 children right here in what Howie calls “The greatest place on planet earth!”

Howie loves serving in the community and truly making an impact any way he can. Serving as a board member with The Alliance of Southwest Missouri and on the board of Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, Howie believes each one of us can make a difference in another person’s life.

That is why he chose to go into the ministry 12 years ago and has served as a pastor at Impact Life Church for the last decade.

Being able to wake up with the sole purpose of making someone’s day brighter is why he does Good Morning Four States. Watch every morning starting at 5:30am and become part of the family!