Erin Sullivan

Erin was born and raised in Denver, Colorado and attended college at the University of Colorado Boulder. She graduated in 2017 with her B.S. in Broadcast News and Communication, with a minor in Computer Technology.

Erin knew she had an interest in news, because she has an interest in people. Telling stories and getting a look into someone’s everyday, worst day, or best day is always a story worth telling. She couldn’t be happier to be in Joplin and the four state area to tell the best and most necessary stories to come.

During college she was an intern, then hired on in the fall as a multi-media solo journalist, at Aurora-TV Channel 8 in 2016. She then interned for a her full 2016-17 senior year at Channel 6 Rocky Mountain PBS in Denver, CO for the investigative news show: Insight with John Ferrugia. She also traveled to Cuba, working as a video journalist during the summer of 2016. Her team produced a documentary on the former Mayor of Denver, a Cuban immigrant during the Cuban Missile Crisis.