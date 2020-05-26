Bubba Evansco has been broadcasting to the people of the Four States since 2003. Bubba joined Howie and the Morning Playhouse on Power 107 in July 2003. Since then the two have become a powerful, community driven duo that have championed many charitable causes in almost two decades of service. Bubba has been a disc jockey, program director, promotions director, on-air talent and music director during his career in radio broadcasting.

Bubba moved here as a young man from his birthplace of East St. Louis, IL. Bubba lived in Joplin with his mother and graduated Parkwood High School in Joplin. After graduating Bubba joined the US Navy and served active duty from 1986-1994. During his time in the military, Bubba earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbons and more.

Bubba truly enjoys family, faith and lots of fun. Bubba is married to the love of his life, Shannon, of over 20 years with two beautiful daughters.

Bubba embraces his role as a member of our communities and has dedicated himself to serving this area alongside his best friend Howie Nunnelly. Together they continue to grow, work hard and always try to leave things better than they find them.

You can find Bubba hanging out with Howie on Good Morning Four States 5:30am-7am on KODE or 96.9 KKOW County weekdays from 6-10am.