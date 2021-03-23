Ben Kouchnerkavich joined KODE as the weekend weather anchor and weekday reporter in February 2021. Ben graduated summa cum laude from Wayne State University in Detroit with a BA in Broadcast Journalism in the summer of 2020.

He has also completed meteorology coursework at Central Michigan University. Ben was born and raised in Holland, Michigan, where he is used to lake-effect snow and chilly temperatures- though he is looking forward to the challenge of forecasting for the Four States.

Ben went from being terrified of thunderstorms at a young age to wanting to learn more about them and be able to communicate the facts about the forecast to others without the fear. In his spare time, Ben enjoys hiking, disc golfing, listening to Carly Rae Jepsen and checking Rotten Tomatoes for the best movies to watch.

Ben’s weather can be seen weekends at 10:00 P.M. on Action 12 News.

E-Mail: bkouchnerkavich@nexstar.tv

Twitter/Facebook: @bkouchnerkavich