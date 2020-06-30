Bailey Harbit is no stranger to this area. She used to watch KSN while growing up in Nevada, Missouri. After graduating from Nevada High School in 2012, she went on to the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism degree in 2016. While there she was a sports reporter, producer, and anchor for the university owned NBC affiliate KOMU-TV.

Following her graduation, Bailey moved to Wausau, Wisconsin. She started her career as a news reporter, before becoming the weekend sports reporter and anchor at WSAW. While at WSAW, she won two Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards. One for sports anchoring, the other for best use of sports video.

When the opportunity presented itself for Bailey to move back home and take over the KSN sports department, she jumped at the chance. Joining the KSN team in July of 2019, she’s ready and excited to tell stories about the teams she grew up watching.

When she’s not at work, Bailey enjoys playing video games, and lounging around the house with her dog Ellie May.

Got a story idea? Email Bailey at bharbit@nexstar.tv!