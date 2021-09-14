Alexis Clemons

Alexis was born and raised on the other side of Missouri—just up Route 66 in St. Louis. Her passion for weather developed when she was in middle school, during the most tornadic year in U.S. history. While once terrified of storms, Alexis has put knowledge to her fear and uses it to keep herself and the public prepared.

Alexis attained a Bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Sciences from Mizzou in May of 2021. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with minors in Mathematics, Theatre and Science & Agricultural Communications. While at Mizzou, Alexis spent 2 years as the Weekend Morning Forecaster at KOMU 8-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, MO.

In her free time, Alexis loves to watch and play sports–she’s a huge St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan! You will find her every weekday morning on KSN 16 presenting the forecast to the Four States.