JOPLIN, Mo. — Have some free time to spare tomorrow (Wednesday), and want to be on TV?

Citizen Pictures is searching for participants to be featured as audience members for an upcoming TV food series — showcasing some of our local restaurants.

Program organizers ask that you arrive at “Mercy Park” by 8:30 tomorrow morning.

Filming is projected to last until around 2:00 p.m.

You’re also asked not to wear all-white or black clothing – or anything with logos.

You should also email Priscila@citizenpictures.com if interested.

Just add “Joplin Audience Member” to the subject line to receive more information.