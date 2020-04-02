Closings
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

The Curly Willow – Getting ready for Spring and Sip, Shop & Connect (032720)

Pledge of Allegiance
Posted: / Updated:

The Curly Willow

3126 S Wisconsin Ave

Joplin MO

(417) 622-0316

The Curly Willow is a premier, locally owned flower shop and gift store in Joplin, Missouri offering flower delivery, subscription services, custom arrangements for corporate services, wedding flowers, event flowers and fine gifts.

Fresh Flowers | Delivery Services | Gifts | Weddings | Events | Subscription Services |

Let us remember those special occasions for you! We strive to create and develop happy relationships with all of our clients.

Because Every Occasion Matters!

https://thecurlywillow.net/

>

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pledge Image

Trending Stories