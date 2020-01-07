Little Acorns: Regal Eagles

JOPLIN, Mo. — This coming Friday and Saturday, January 10th & 11th respectively, The Shoal Creek Conservation Center will host an educational event on bald eagles.

Kids from the ages of 3-6 years are invited to attend workshops either Friday at 10:30 A.M. or Saturday at 1:00 P.M. to learn about the kings of the sky and the adaptations that make these special birds like royalty.

The event is instructed by MDC Naturalist Kim Banner. Both events are an hour long.

No registration is necessary.