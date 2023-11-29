GRAVETTE, Ark. — There’s a new Golden Lion Award winner for the month of November – a student from the Natural State.

“I’m from Gravette. We have like 5000 people and it would be the farthest away I had ever been,” said Skylar Hernandez, GHS senior.

Skylar Hernandez made that trip to Chicago, learning about how to get involved through the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program.

“I learned so much about myself, what kind of leader I am, the difference I can make in my community. Honestly, that was the very, very first thing that made me realize that I loved serving people, helping others. And it gave me the tools to do that,” said Hernandez.

Skylar has a lot of interests.

“My senior year, I decided that I was going to do everything that I had convinced myself I didn’t have time for all my other years of school,” said Hernandez.

Drama Club is one of her favorites, which led to a full summer volunteering to deep clean the high school performing arts club.

“Detox the whole place. We mopped. We scrubbed floors and we scrubbed the bathroom, vacuumed, dusted all of those things. We redecorated,” said Hernandez.

She’s part of the Future Business Leaders of America, where they created Christmas cards to send to soldiers.

“We actually ended up raising over 850 cards to send out,” said Hernandez.

Teachers at Gravette High School say Skylar is a good fit for the Golden Lion award.

“If she needs to take charge. She will. She can and she will. And if she needs to hang back and let others do what they need to do. She, she adapts,” said Justin Garton, GHS Drama Coach.

“She is one of the hardest working students that I’ve ever taught. She steps up. In situations where others don’t and that’s been amazing to see too,” said Shannon Moots, GHS teacher.

Skylar plans to go to Missouri Southern State University and study both drama and design — and find new ways to make a difference.

“I don’t know how the small things that I do can affect somebody’s whole life. And so by being involved by doing those small things that seem like they might not even matter, you could be changing someone’s whole life,” said Hernandez.